Taiwan beverage buyers baffled by bag ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the new plastic bag ban went into effect yesterday, many beverage shops are sending conflicting signals as to bag size and price and have generally not made announcements to their customers about the new policy, leaving many baffled and bewildered.

Although 14 types of businesses in Taiwan, including drink vendors, were banned from giving out plastic bags to their customers starting on Jan. 1, many stores have yet to announce the new rules of the bag restrictions. Bags are not banned outright, but rather shops can now sell "dual purpose bags" which can be used as both shopping bag as well as a trash bag.

There are three sizes that will be made available for the dual bags, a 3-liter bag will cost NT$1 (US$0.03), a 6-liter bag will cost NT$2, and a 14-liter bag will cost NT$5. The residents of Taipei City will also be allowed to dispose of garbage using these bags when the garbage truck comes around.



New dual-use plastic bags of various sizes next to clerk at beverage shop. (CNA image)

On Monday, the day that the ban was to go into effect, a survey of nearly a dozen drink shops by Apple Daily reporters showed that most are offering plastic bags ranging in size from one drink to four drinks, all for the price of NT$1. Many shops do not seem to have received the notice of the ban, and instead are having their customers buy a bag for each purchase, nullifying the intended purpose of the bag ban.

Yesterdays' new ban applies to 80,000 additional stores across the nation and is an extension of a ban that went in place in 2002 on 20,000 establishments, with the goal of reducing annual plastic consumption by 1.5 billion units. However, when reporters visited a dozen beverage shops in Ximending yesterday, most were providing plastic bags of various sizes, ranging in capacity from one, two or four drinks, all for the price of NT$1. Some even offered a massive bag capable of holding eight drinks for NT$2, with only the beverage chain Orange House posting an announcement stating the sizes and prices of the bags.

When customers bought beverages at the shops surveyed, the staff would simply ask them if they want to buy "one or two" in reference to the type of bag, and did not post a notice of the new bag types available. A Hong Kong tourist told Apple Daily that when he bought two drinks and asked for a bag, he was given the 6-liter bag and was charged NT$2 without asking which size or quantity he wanted.

The EPA recommends that the public bring their own bags to such shops to cut down on the use of plastic, disposable bags. The EPA is also encouraging beverage sellers to develop reusable bags that can hold drinks which they can sell to their regular customers to help move them away from using disposable bags.

First-time violators of the ban will be given a warning, while fine of between NT$1,200 (US$39) and NT$6,000 (US$200) will be issued upon the second violation.