Top-seeded Muruguza retires with cramps, out of Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Garbine Muguruza fell to the court behind the baseline in the third set before retiring from her opening match at the Brisbane International because of leg cramps.

The Wimbledon champion was up a set and a break on Tuesday but couldn't close it out in straight sets as Aleksandra Krunic rallied from 5-2 down in the second, winning it in a tiebreaker to force the match into a third set.

Muguruza, who briefly held the No. 1 ranking last September, had treatment on both legs before retiring after almost 2 ½ hours in humid conditions on Pat Rafter Arena, giving Krunic a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 1-2 retired, victory. Krunic advanced to the quarterfinals.