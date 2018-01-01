New Year's Day 'Protect Hong Kong' march targets HK-CHI rail-link project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An annual march and protest was held in Hong Kong on New Year ’s Day, with organizers claiming 10,000 took to the streets. Police suggested a smaller number of about 6,200.



Protesters turn out every Jan. 1 to express their dissatisfaction with the political situation and encroaching influence of the Chinese Communist Party over the city.



This year protesters carried signs saying “Protect Hong Kong” and expressed their anger at the recent announcement of a high-speed rail-link which is planned to be constructed between Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.



The anger is not so much directed at the construction project itself, but at the legislation introduced which would create a joint security area, giving Chinese law enforcement legal authority over the area surrounding the rail-link station in Hong Kong.



A sign protesting the rail-link project reads "Ceding land is self-castration, The Legislative Council cripples themselves" (Image: Associated Press)

The march began at Wan-Chai and continued to Admiralty, where protesters arrayed themselves outside of the Government compound, at an area popularly known as “Civic Square.”



The “Civic Square” was the epicenter of the Umbrella Protests that erupted in 2014. It had been closed to public demonstrations for the past three years, with the restriction lifted only last week with some limitations still enforced by the authorities.

Despite being peaceful for the most part, there were some clashes between police and demonstrators, when police began to surround a group of protesters at the square. The day’s events ended in a short stand-off by resilient protesters late in the evening.



No serious injuries were reported, however at least one civilian, and two security personnel were reportedly taken away by ambulance after short scuffles, reports SCMP.

Well known pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was quoted as saying "We will not give up… We will fight for the rule of law, for Hong Kong, for our future and for future generations," as reported by CNA.

At this point in time, many Hong Kong citizens are simply demanding that China respect the “One Country, Two Systems” provision that was agreed upon in the original hand over of power to Beijing.

Many Hong Kong residents feel it is becoming increasingly clear, that Beijing has no intention of honoring the democratic system which Hong Kong residents have struggled a generation to maintain.



Protesters carry an effigy of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (Image: Associated Press)



Marchers dressed as PLA soldiers protesting laws which will allow Chinese law enforcement to operate in Hong Kong. (Image: Associated Press)

