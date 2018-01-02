DeRozan scores franchise-high 52, Raptors beat Bucks 131-127

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 in overtime on Monday night, matching the team record with their 12th consecutive home victory.

DeRozan is the third player in Raptors history to score 50 or more in a single game. The others are Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who each had 51.

Kyle Lowry had 26 points and Serge Ibaka added 11 for the Raptors, who also won 12 straight at Air Canada Centre between Jan. 18 and March 6, 2016. Toronto is an NBA-best 14-1 at home.

DeRozan made 17 of 29 field-goal attempts and shot 13 for 13 at the free-throw line. His five 3-pointers were one shy of his career high.

Eric Bledsoe scored 29 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 for the Bucks, who had won their previous two. Khris Middleton finished with 18 points in the entertaining rematch between first-round playoff opponents from last season, a series Toronto won in six.

Fred VanVleet gave Toronto the lead for good with a 3-pointer at 3:51 of overtime, and DeRozan followed with a jump shot, making it 121-117 Raptors.

DeRozan made a pair of free throws to tie it at 114 with 37 seconds left in regulation, and Toronto got the ball back when Lowry stripped Matthew Dellavedova. Lowry's 3-point attempt with the shot clock winding down missed the rim, giving the Bucks 3.2 seconds to try and win it. With DeRozan defending him, Malcolm Brogdon couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer sounded, sending it to overtime.

Bucks: Milwaukee assigned F Jabari Parker to their G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd. Parker, who also practiced with the Herd last month, has not played this season as he recovers from left knee surgery. ... Brogdon had 15 points.

Raptors: DeRozan scored the first nine points of the game and had 21 in the first, the most by a Raptors player in a single quarter this season. ... Lowry holds the Raptors record for points in a quarter, scoring 22 in the fourth during a win at Atlanta on Dec. 2, 2015. ... Toronto has won nine straight against Eastern Conference opponents.

Bucks: Host Indiana on Wednesday. It's the first of four meetings this season between the Central Division rivals.

Raptors: Visit the Bulls on Wednesday. Toronto has lost six straight in Chicago, last winning there on Dec. 31, 2013.

