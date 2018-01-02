Photo of the Day: First sunrise of 2018 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The first sunrise of the year is captured in this photograph taken in Sanxiantai (三仙台) in eastern Taiwan's Taitung County.

Sunrise on New Year's Day 2018 on Sanxiantai, which translated literally means the "Terrace of the Three Immortals," took place at approximately 6:35 a.m. and was the earliest sunrise on Taiwan proper, according to Cheng Chen-feng (鄭振豐), an official with the CWB's astronomical observatory. The earliest sunrise in all of Taiwan was seen at Dongqing on Taitung's Orchid Island at 6:33 a.m., while the sun will rose one minute later at 6:34 on Taitung's Green Island, according to Cheng.

Sanxiantai is home to the famous arched footbridge which takes visitors out to a rocky headland as well as a long stretch of beach and a couple of quaint villages

The East Coast National Scenic Area (ECNSA) Tourist Board, which manages access to Sanxiantai usually puts on various activities and events which visitors can join in with to make the New Year there. In past years this has included a Dawn Market, a Dawn Concert, and a much-praised coastal clean-up event.

Sanxiantai was listed by the Central Weather Bureau as one of the best spots to watch the first sunrise of 2018, along with Kenting's Longkeng Ecological Reserve in Pingtung County.