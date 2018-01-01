  1. Home
  2. Society

Passionate young patriots show their love of Taiwan at NYC's New Year Celebrations

With no fear of the sub freezing temperatures, these young fellows gave an 'awe-inspiring' performance

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/02 10:59

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Some patriotic Taiwanese revelers in NYC made sure that the crowds knew where they were from at the New Year’s celebration in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Members of the humorous site “Breaking News Commune” (爆料公社) shared a video on Jan. 1 of some dedicated Taiwanese revelers, who despite freezing temperatures in New York City, decided to take off their shirts in celebration.

They also wanted everyone around them to know that Taiwan was a country with “guts,” according to the website.

In the temperatures of more than -12 degrees Celsius, these “awe-inspiring” young men wanted the millions of party-goers in New York City to remember the country of Taiwan.

Some netizens responded to the video with comments like:

“Taiwan’s flag is a true beauty of the world!”

“Inspiring young men! Strong of body and strong of heart!”

And “I can feel my blood temperature rising.”

The “passionate” performance can be seen below.
 
2018 New Year
New York
Times Square
Taiwanese
Patriot
Taiwanese flag
United States of America

RELATED ARTICLES

Thailand: 239 people killed in road accidents New Year's weekend
2018/01/01 19:32
Advice for the New Year from Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je
2018/01/01 16:03
Taipei MRT reports over 2.5 million trips on night of New Year's celebrations
2018/01/01 14:02
Nuclear weapons in North Korea a reality the US must accept, says Kim
2018/01/01 10:36
Deteriorating diplomacy and the dangerous state of US-North Korea relations
2017/12/31 10:25