Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 2 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lands devastated as penalties for deforestation remain too light
@China Times: New pricing system could bloat housing prices
@Liberty Times: Government mulls incentives for companies to raise wages, president says
@Apple Daily: Enjoying first sunlight, wishing for better economy in 2018
@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives rush orders at start of new year
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to soar on strong institutional backing
