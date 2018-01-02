  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 2, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/02 09:00

Taipei, Jan. 2 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lands devastated as penalties for deforestation remain too light

@China Times: New pricing system could bloat housing prices

@Liberty Times: Government mulls incentives for companies to raise wages, president says

@Apple Daily: Enjoying first sunlight, wishing for better economy in 2018

@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives rush orders at start of new year

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to soar on strong institutional backing
