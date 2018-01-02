Biggest supermoon of 2018 to shine over Taiwan tonight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The largest supermoon of the year will be visible in the skies over Taiwan this evening (Jan. 2) and will be followed lunar eclipse at the end of the month, according to the Astronomical Observatory under the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The term "supermoon" was introduced by American astrologer Richard Nolle, who defined it as "a new or full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit."

This year's supermoon will appear at 10:45 a.m. today over Taiwan at a distance of 356,565 kilometers (221,559 miles) from the Earth and will be best viewed just after dusk tonight, according to the observatory.

Meanwhile, a lunar eclipse, a point at which the moon passes behind the Earth into its umbra (shadow), will begin at 6:51 p.m. on Jan. 31 and will be best observed in Taiwan between 8:51 p.m. to 10:08 p.m., said the observatory.

As the moon visible on Jan. 31 will technically be the second supermoon of the month, it is therefore considered a Blue Moon, but it will be at least partially obscured during the eclipse process for a total of 5 hours and 20 minutes.