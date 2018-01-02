Defending champion Davis ousted in 1st round at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Defending champion Lauren Davis surrendered her ASB Classic tennis title in the first round when she was beaten 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday by fellow American Sachia Vickery.

The fifth-seeded Davis made too many unforced errors to stay in points against the No. 122-ranked Vickery, who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.

"I just tried to go for it and really focus on my serve when I was serving for big games," Vickery said. "Just tried to do what I've been doing in my previous matches in the qualies."

The 22-year-old Vickery quickly took charge of the first set, winning in 35 minutes, and was even more dominant in the second which lasted only 25 minutes. Davis looked strong off the backhand, winning six points to one from that side, and at the net.

In other first-round matches, second-seeded Julia Goerges beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a match which ended at 1.30 a.m. local time after frequent rain delays. Thunderstorms are forecast later Tuesday, threatening the scheduled first-round appearance of top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki.

Seventh-seeded Mona Barthel became the second seeded player to fall in the first round when she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Varvara Lepchenko.

American wildcard entry Sofia Kenin beat qualifier Jana Fett of Croatia 6-4, 6-4.