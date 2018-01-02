9 deaths reported after inmates battle at Brazilian prison

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil say a prison riot in the state of Goias has resulted in at least nine deaths and 14 injured people.

Officials told the Brazilian news site G1 that the violence at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiania Complex apparently erupted when inmates from one cellblock invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed.

Local media said about 106 inmates escaped during the riot, but officials had recaptured 29. The reports said 127 other inmates fled during the violence but returned voluntarily.