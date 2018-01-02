  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/02 05:11
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 38 28 8 2 58 144 93
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 114 94
Toronto 40 23 15 2 48 135 118
Florida 38 17 16 5 39 108 121
Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119
Montreal 39 16 19 4 36 100 122
Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128
Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113
New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 13 5 47 123 109
Columbus 40 22 15 3 47 113 114
N.Y. Islanders 39 20 15 4 44 136 139
Carolina 38 18 13 7 43 106 114
Pittsburgh 40 19 18 3 41 111 128
Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 40 23 11 6 52 134 110
Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104
St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102
Dallas 40 22 15 3 47 122 112
Minnesota 39 20 16 3 43 110 113
Chicago 38 18 14 6 42 112 106
Colorado 38 19 16 3 41 123 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106
Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91
San Jose 36 20 12 4 44 98 92
Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126
Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Vegas 6, Toronto 3

Anaheim 5, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 0

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 0

Dallas 6, San Jose 0

Colorado 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, Chicago 3, OT

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.