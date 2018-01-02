Leicester beats Huddersfield 3-0 as Silva finally plays

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Riyad Mahrez scored on the first day of the winter transfer window as Leicester beat Huddersfield 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, boosted by the long-delayed appearance of Adrien Silva.

Mahrez, who handed in a transfer request over the summer, lit up a turgid game before Islam Slimani scored his first Premier League goal since April last year and Marc Albrighton wrapped up the points.

Home fans kept the biggest cheers for Portugal midfielder Silva when he came on in the 86th minute. Leicester bought Silva from Sporting Lisbon for 22 million pounds ($28.7 million) on transfer deadline day in August, but did not register the deal with FIFA on time.

Mahrez and Algeria international teammate Slimani scored inside seven second-half minutes at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes ended a six-game wait for a win.

In the 53rd minute, Huddersfield only half-cleared a deep throw to Albrighton, who hooked the ball back into the area. It dropped for Mahrez at the far post and he placed a brilliant cushioned volley across Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from eight yards (meters).

Mahrez turned provider to send Slimani through and the striker chipped in his third goal of the campaign.

Albrighton made it 3-0 when he converted from close range in stoppage time.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan limped off before the half-hour mark after he injured himself while fouling Steve Mounie.

Leicester remained eighth with the win over midtable Huddersfield, which has won just two of its last 11 league games.