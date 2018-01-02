BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Tottenham 5, Southampton 2
Bournemouth 3, West Ham 3
Chelsea 2, Brighton 0
Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1
Man United 2, Burnley 2
Watford 2, Leicester 1
West Brom 0, Everton 0
Liverpool 5, Swansea 0
|Wednesday's Match
Newcastle 0, Man City 1
|Thursday's Match
Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 3
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 2, Everton 1
Watford 1, Swansea 2
Newcastle 0, Brighton 0
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Huddersfield 0, Burnley 0
Chelsea 5, Stoke 0
Man United 0, Southampton 0
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
West Brom 1, Arsenal 1
|Monday's Matches
Brighton 2, Bournemouth 2
Stoke 0, Newcastle 1
Leicester 3, Huddersfield 0
Burnley 1, Liverpool 2
Everton vs. Man United
|Tuesday's Matches
Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2
Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0
Bristol City 2, Reading 0
Barnsley 0, Preston 0
Hull 0, Derby 0
Ipswich 0, QPR 0
Birmingham 0, Norwich 2
Sheffield United 3, Sunderland 0
Burton Albion 1, Leeds 2
Cardiff 2, Fulham 4
Nottingham Forest 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1
|Friday's Matches
Cardiff 0, Preston 1
Millwall 1, QPR 0
|Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 0, Sunderland 1
Ipswich 1, Derby 2
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Burton Albion 0, Norwich 0
Sheffield United 0, Bolton 1
Hull 2, Fulham 2
Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 1
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton 2
|Monday's Matches
Sunderland 0, Barnsley 1
Norwich 2, Millwall 1
Bolton 1, Hull 0
Leeds 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Preston 2, Middlesbrough 3
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Burton Albion 3
QPR 2, Cardiff 1
Derby 1, Sheffield United 1
Aston Villa vs. Bristol City
|Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1
Southend 3, Charlton 1
Oldham 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Bury 0, Rotherham 3
Wigan 0, Shrewsbury 0
Blackburn 2, Rochdale 0
Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe 3
Doncaster 3, Northampton 0
Bradford 1, Peterborough 3
Walsall 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Plymouth 1
|Friday's Matches
Wigan 0, Charlton 0
Doncaster 2, Rochdale 0
|Saturday's Matches
Walsall 1, Rotherham 2
Southend 1, Shrewsbury 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Peterborough 0
Bury 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2
Blackburn 2, Scunthorpe 2
Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Portsmouth 3, Northampton 1
Bradford 3, Oxford United 2
Oldham 1, Bristol Rovers 1
|Monday's Matches
Charlton 1, Gillingham 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Southend 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oldham 0
Oxford United 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Portsmouth 1
Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1
Plymouth 1, Walsall 0
Northampton 0, Wigan 1
Scunthorpe 1, Bury 0
Rochdale 1, Blackpool 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Bradford 2
Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Cheltenham 0, Yeovil 2
Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0
Morecambe 1, Notts County 4
Carlisle 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Chesterfield 0, Crewe 2
Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0
Wycombe 2, Newport County 0
Crawley Town 0, Colchester 2
Swindon 0, Luton Town 5
Exeter vs. Forest Green Rovers
Port Vale 1, Coventry 0
|Friday's Match
Morecambe 4, Yeovil 3
|Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Coventry 1
Cheltenham 1, Newport County 1
Chesterfield 0, Colchester 0
Wycombe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1
Swindon 1, Notts County 0
Exeter 2, Barnet 1
Cambridge United 3, Crewe 1
Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 3
Port Vale 4, Luton Town 0
Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0
|Monday's Matches
Coventry 1, Chesterfield 0
Mansfield Town 3, Carlisle 1
Yeovil 1, Crawley Town 2
Barnet 1, Swindon 2
Colchester 0, Cambridge United 0
Notts County 1, Port Vale 0
Forest Green Rovers 1, Wycombe 2
Luton Town 4, Lincoln City 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe
Newport County 2, Exeter 1
Crewe 2, Grimsby Town 0
Stevenage 4, Cheltenham 1