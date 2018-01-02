Stokes replaced in England's ODI squad, can enter IPL draft

LONDON (AP) — England has replaced Ben Stokes in its one-day international squad and given the allrounder permission to enter the draft for the Indian Premier League at the end of January.

The 26-year-old Stokes was named last month in the ODI squad for the series against Australia, even though he remains unavailable for international selection as he waits to see if he will be charged with causing actual bodily harm following an incident outside a nightclub in England on Sept. 25.

The England and Wales Cricket Board says Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI squad while Stokes stays in England on legal advice. Stokes could still be called up once a decision has been reached as to whether he is charged or cleared.

The ECB added Monday that Stokes has been granted a "no objection certificate" for the lucrative IPL. Last year, he starred for Rising Pune Supergiant in his maiden IPL campaign.