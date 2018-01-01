Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to take oath for second term

BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh is taking the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.

The inauguration is planned for Monday morning at the Cutler Majestic Theatre. Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to preside over the ceremony.

The Democratic mayor defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson in November.

Walsh was first elected in 2013 and replaced the late Tom Menino, the city's longest-serving mayor who did not run for re-election.

His first four years in office have brought more economic development to portions of Boston including the seaport district.

City and state officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston last year.