BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/01/01 23:10
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Tottenham 5, Southampton 2

Bournemouth 3, West Ham 3

Chelsea 2, Brighton 0

Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1

Man United 2, Burnley 2

Watford 2, Leicester 1

West Brom 0, Everton 0

Liverpool 5, Swansea 0

Wednesday's Match

Newcastle 0, Man City 1

Thursday's Match

Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 3

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 2, Everton 1

Watford 1, Swansea 2

Newcastle 0, Brighton 0

Liverpool 2, Leicester 1

Huddersfield 0, Burnley 0

Chelsea 5, Stoke 0

Man United 0, Southampton 0

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0

West Brom 1, Arsenal 1

Monday's Matches

Brighton 2, Bournemouth 2

Stoke vs. Newcastle

Leicester vs. Huddersfield

Burnley vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Man United

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2

Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0

Bristol City 2, Reading 0

Barnsley 0, Preston 0

Hull 0, Derby 0

Ipswich 0, QPR 0

Birmingham 0, Norwich 2

Sheffield United 3, Sunderland 0

Burton Albion 1, Leeds 2

Cardiff 2, Fulham 4

Nottingham Forest 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1

Friday's Matches

Cardiff 0, Preston 1

Millwall 1, QPR 0

Saturday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 0, Sunderland 1

Ipswich 1, Derby 2

Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Barnsley 1, Reading 1

Burton Albion 0, Norwich 0

Sheffield United 0, Bolton 1

Hull 2, Fulham 2

Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 1

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton 2

Monday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Barnsley

Norwich vs. Millwall

Bolton vs. Hull

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest

Preston vs. Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion

QPR vs. Cardiff

Derby vs. Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1

Southend 3, Charlton 1

Oldham 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Bury 0, Rotherham 3

Wigan 0, Shrewsbury 0

Blackburn 2, Rochdale 0

Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe 3

Doncaster 3, Northampton 0

Bradford 1, Peterborough 3

Walsall 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Plymouth 1

Friday's Matches

Wigan 0, Charlton 0

Doncaster 2, Rochdale 0

Saturday's Matches

Walsall 1, Rotherham 2

Southend 1, Shrewsbury 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Peterborough 0

Bury 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2

Blackburn 2, Scunthorpe 2

Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Portsmouth 3, Northampton 1

Bradford 3, Oxford United 2

Oldham 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Monday's Matches

Charlton vs. Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs. Southend

Shrewsbury vs. Oldham

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth

Peterborough vs. Doncaster

Plymouth vs. Walsall

Northampton vs. Wigan

Scunthorpe vs. Bury

Rochdale vs. Blackpool

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford

Rotherham vs. Blackburn

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Cheltenham 0, Yeovil 2

Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0

Morecambe 1, Notts County 4

Carlisle 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Chesterfield 0, Crewe 2

Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0

Wycombe 2, Newport County 0

Crawley Town 0, Colchester 2

Swindon 0, Luton Town 5

Exeter vs. Forest Green Rovers

Port Vale 1, Coventry 0

Friday's Match

Morecambe 4, Yeovil 3

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle 0, Coventry 1

Cheltenham 1, Newport County 1

Chesterfield 0, Colchester 0

Wycombe 1, Mansfield Town 2

Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1

Swindon 1, Notts County 0

Exeter 2, Barnet 1

Cambridge United 3, Crewe 1

Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 3

Port Vale 4, Luton Town 0

Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0

Monday's Matches

Coventry vs. Chesterfield

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle

Yeovil vs. Crawley Town

Barnet vs. Swindon

Colchester vs. Cambridge United

Notts County vs. Port Vale

Forest Green Rovers vs. Wycombe

Luton Town vs. Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe

Newport County vs. Exeter

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town

Stevenage vs. Cheltenham