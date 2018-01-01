Latest: Hearty souls brave overnight cold for Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Southern California's Rose Parade (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

Overnight temperatures in the low 40s (around 5 degrees Celsius) didn't deter some hearty souls from camping out in Southern California to secure the best spots for the 129th annual Rose Parade.

Dozens of people bundled up and slept along the parade route in Pasadena where floats decked out with hundreds of thousands of flowers will begin drifting by at 8 a.m. on New Year's morning.

Those who braved the cold will be rewarded by daytime highs Monday in the mid-70s (about 23 Celsius) and sunny skies.

The theme of the 2018 parade is "Making a Difference" and actor Gary Sinise is the grand marshal, chosen because of his devotion to veteran's issues.

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said there are no known threats to the parade but that fan safety will remain first priority and security will be tight.