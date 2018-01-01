Eurasian otter found taking cover in a Kinmen elementary school dies Monday at Taipei Zoo  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A wounded Eurasian otter found taking cover in an elementary school on Taiwan’s offshore island of Kinmen on Friday and transported to Taipei Zoo soon after for treatment was confirmed dead on Monday morning.

Chung Li-wei (鐘立偉), chief of the agriculture and forestry section at Kinmen Economic Affairs Department, on Monday morning confirmed the death of the otter found taking cover in a storage shelf in Bocun Elementary School (柏村國小) in Kinmen County on Friday.

As the otter, which was caught by local authorities, had serious injuries in its head, it was flown to Taipei and sent to Taipei Zoo for treatment on Friday afternoon.

After examining the otter, the zoo said the animal that was suffering suspected dog bites weighted only 4.4 kilograms whereas a normal male adult otter weights about 6 kilograms. The otter had several wounds in its body and was severely dehydrated, and the wounds in the head had festered badly, according to the zoo.

The zoo gave the otter antibiotics, cleaned its wounds, and got it tested for distemper and rabies, which came out negative, the zoo sad.

The operation was finished around 4 p.m. on Friday and by night the otter was in stable condition and was eating, the zoo said.

The agriculture and forestry section was expecting the otter to regain its health, be returned to Kinmen and released into the wild, so the news of the animal’s death came as a surprise to the section.

At team at Taipei Zoo treats the wounded otter immediately after its arrival