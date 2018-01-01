WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — After three straight draws, Manchester United looks to end a disappointing festive period in the Premier League with a win at Everton to regain second place. Among the other four matches to start the new year, Liverpool plays at Burnley. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos. Plus separate reports on Monday's five EPL games.

SKI--WCUP-CITY EVENT

OSLO, Norway — Mikaela Shiffrin and Marcel Hirscher headline a World Cup parallel slalom city event on the Holmenkollen ski jumping hill. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1700 GMT.

AS--NORTH KOREA-KIM

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday that the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. But he also struck a conciliatory tone in his New Year's address, wishing success for the Winter Olympics in South Korea and suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate. By Eric Talmadge and Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 440 words, photos.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Johanna Konta opened her season with a tough 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys at the Brisbane International on Monday. SENT: 330 words, photos.

TEN--SHENZHEN OPEN

SHENZHEN, China — Maria Sharapova and top-ranked Simona Halep opened their 2018 seasons with straight sets wins on Monday at the Shenzhen Open. SENT: 200 words.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Donna Vekic became the first seeded player ousted at the ASB Tennis Classic when she lost 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 to Belgium's Kristen Flipkens on Monday in a rain-interrupted first-round match. SENT: 170 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-WEST INDIES

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — Rain forced the abandonment of the second Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies after nine overs Monday, leaving the home team with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. SENT: 130 words.

HKO--WORLD JUNIORS

Adam Fox scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the United States a 5-4 victory over Finland in the Americans' final preliminary-round game in the world junior hockey championship. By Jonah Bronstein. SENT: 710 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyler Johnson scored twice, Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for his ninth career shutout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on Sunday night. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 40 points before leaving with a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter, and Chris Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in overtime as the Houston Rockets snapped a five-game skid with a 148-142 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. SENT: 970 words, photo.

FBN--NFL CAPSULES

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The Buffalo Bills snapped the longest current non-playoff drought in North American pro sports with a 22-16 victory Sunday at Miami and Cincinnati's victory at Baltimore. The Bills hadn't made the postseason since 1999. SENT: 2,800 words, photos.

FBN--RAIDERS-DEL RIO FIRED

Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was fired Sunday after his third year when the impressive turnaround job he engineered for his hometown team collapsed with a disappointing six-win season. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 860 words, photo.

FBC--COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day with a distinctly Southern flavor. No. 3 Georgia (12-1) faces No. 2 Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in the first semi. At the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, it is No. 1 Clemson (12-1) facing No. 4 Alabama (11-1). By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 140 words, photos. Will be updated with results.

DARTS-TAYLOR'S LAST MATCH

LONDON — The career of one of Britain's most successful champions comes to end when Phil Taylor plays his last darts match. It couldn't be a bigger one: The final of the world championship, with the man nicknamed "The Power" looking to become a 17-time winner at the age of 57. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

