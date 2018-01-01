Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;77;Clouds and sun;88;76;SSW;6;72%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;78;58;Plenty of sunshine;74;60;WNW;5;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;53;38;Plenty of sun;57;39;W;8;57%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with sunshine;62;51;Mostly sunny;61;49;WSW;9;66%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;45;40;A little p.m. rain;46;43;SSW;14;85%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;30;27;Spotty showers;40;28;NE;7;75%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;69;43;Becoming cloudy;62;43;N;6;37%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;17;-4;Mostly cloudy;15;-4;ESE;6;77%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;87;71;Rain and a t-storm;84;66;SSW;11;77%;75%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;60;46;Partly sunny;61;46;SW;7;76%;64%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;73;64;A little rain;77;66;NE;11;71%;87%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, cooler;65;43;An afternoon shower;63;42;SW;9;59%;50%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Couple of t-storms;87;75;SE;6;78%;83%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;62;Partial sunshine;82;61;ESE;4;57%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;89;71;Mostly sunny;89;73;ENE;7;58%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;49;Periods of sun;62;50;WNW;12;63%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;37;21;Cloudy;36;23;NNE;7;28%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, mild;51;40;Occasional rain;43;33;WNW;12;83%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;50;39;Spotty showers;43;38;SW;9;76%;71%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;65;47;A touch of rain;64;47;NW;5;79%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A shower or t-storm;81;66;WSW;6;70%;81%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;45;34;Cloudy;45;32;NW;10;78%;35%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;44;38;A little p.m. rain;44;42;SW;10;81%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;51;34;Clouds and sun, mild;48;35;WSW;6;82%;36%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;45;35;Mostly cloudy;43;31;NW;9;75%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;80;66;An afternoon shower;86;65;S;8;47%;70%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;83;63;ESE;5;49%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;44;30;Plenty of sunshine;48;28;WNW;8;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;65;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;SW;8;45%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;58;Turning sunny;72;61;SSE;13;52%;4%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;82;69;A shower in spots;84;68;ENE;4;61%;55%;5

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Partly sunny;87;73;ENE;6;74%;26%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;6;-3;Mostly sunny, frigid;12;5;SW;12;66%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable clouds;89;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;ENE;8;70%;32%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;43;36;A shower in places;42;37;SW;8;84%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;79;67;Nice with some sun;77;67;NE;11;49%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;26;20;Not as cold;33;21;NNE;7;29%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;NNE;11;71%;56%;8

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;68;44;Hazy sunshine;70;42;NW;5;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;36;14;Mostly sunny;43;22;SSW;5;36%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;WNW;4;56%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;89;75;A thunderstorm;91;75;E;4;70%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;46;37;A little rain;49;39;WSW;20;85%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;57;33;Partly sunny, warm;63;41;NNE;7;19%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny;68;53;NW;9;59%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;69;63;Occasional rain;74;65;SE;3;81%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;82;61;Showers and t-storms;82;62;ENE;6;70%;76%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Spotty showers;72;64;NNE;12;61%;82%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;37;35;A snow shower;39;33;SW;16;95%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;71;High clouds;91;73;SSW;4;62%;33%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;Sunshine and nice;71;63;E;10;63%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny;82;69;ENE;8;57%;12%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;62;Partly sunny;84;60;ENE;5;46%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;69;39;Hazy sunshine;69;39;NNE;4;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;50;43;Partly sunny;57;46;SSW;8;74%;53%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;95;76;Some sun, a t-storm;92;77;S;7;66%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;78;66;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;NNW;10;35%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;90;58;Mostly sunny;88;56;NE;5;31%;40%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;56;22;Mainly cloudy, mild;54;22;NE;4;21%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;Hazy sunshine;80;51;N;5;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;64;33;A stray t-shower;61;33;SE;4;69%;43%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;N;15;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun;42;39;Mostly cloudy;41;38;SE;8;77%;70%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;88;74;A shower in places;87;75;NNE;7;60%;76%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;72;Clouds and sun, nice;84;71;NNW;5;75%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;78;56;Hazy sunshine;77;55;NNW;6;65%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;Morning showers;83;76;NE;3;81%;81%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;40;A t-storm in spots;59;39;SW;8;53%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and nice;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;SSW;5;75%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;76;67;Nice with some sun;76;66;S;9;69%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;62;49;Periods of sun;62;53;WNW;4;73%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;45;37;Occasional rain;50;45;SW;13;85%;91%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Dense fog will lift;70;51;Variable cloudiness;73;55;NE;4;45%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;87;76;A morning shower;84;76;SW;6;77%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;54;39;Clouds and sun;56;43;WSW;8;67%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;79;A stray shower;87;80;NNE;6;67%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;84;73;A t-storm or two;85;74;NE;5;78%;82%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;84;75;A few showers;85;76;ENE;7;64%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;79;57;Nice with some sun;72;55;SW;9;56%;27%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;65;45;Periods of sun;70;45;NE;5;43%;11%;5

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;78;63;A bit of rain;71;62;NNE;16;75%;81%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;40;36;Mostly cloudy;39;34;ESE;4;90%;64%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;86;74;Mostly cloudy;86;74;ENE;13;61%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;NW;8;48%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-5;-14;A few flurries;5;5;NNE;3;63%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;32;Rain and snow shower;36;34;SSW;8;81%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;69;Hazy sunshine;84;70;N;7;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;82;57;Partly sunny;82;60;W;5;47%;55%;11

New York, United States;Brisk and very cold;18;14;Sunny and cold;25;16;WSW;18;37%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;62;44;Clouding up;65;47;SE;7;67%;54%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;1;0;Sun and clouds;6;-12;ESE;4;89%;23%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;37;Partly sunny;49;37;WNW;11;52%;51%;3

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;35;25;Rather cloudy;30;15;N;3;72%;47%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-4;-20;A few flurries;12;8;SW;10;70%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;A thunderstorm;88;80;SE;7;72%;84%;7

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;85;75;A shower or t-storm;84;74;NW;10;79%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;85;74;Afternoon showers;85;74;ENE;8;80%;96%;7

Paris, France;Periods of rain;48;39;Occasional rain;49;46;SW;10;60%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;94;69;Sunny and hot;94;67;SSW;11;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;70;High clouds;89;71;NNE;9;54%;17%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds;93;77;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;8;72%;64%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;69;Partly sunny;90;70;S;5;53%;68%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;45;36;Clearing;44;35;WSW;12;59%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;35;11;Sunny and colder;28;8;NW;7;37%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;52;Cloudy with a shower;62;52;S;7;66%;81%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;ESE;6;63%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;88;79;A stray shower;88;78;NE;8;63%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and cold;27;21;High clouds;36;32;ENE;15;51%;9%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;44;37;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;S;8;90%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm around;92;79;ENE;8;64%;73%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;Not as warm;68;42;NNW;10;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;59;43;Spotty showers;55;36;N;7;65%;60%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little wintry mix;35;34;A snow squall;40;33;SSW;12;78%;64%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;60;50;More clouds than sun;62;51;NE;6;68%;30%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;62;Nice with some sun;77;66;ENE;11;71%;39%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;73;Partly sunny;83;72;SSE;10;64%;2%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;Clouds and sun, nice;76;64;N;10;74%;13%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;78;37;Sunshine;75;39;ENE;3;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;82;58;Partly sunny;84;59;SW;7;37%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;83;70;Partly sunny;83;70;E;5;76%;42%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;59;48;Periods of sun;59;56;W;4;78%;38%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;45;34;Partly sunny;46;34;NE;6;80%;5%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;Plenty of sunshine;36;18;NW;6;29%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;52;43;Rain and drizzle;54;45;ENE;9;64%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Thundershower;81;76;A shower or t-storm;86;75;N;5;83%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;51;33;A shower in the a.m.;49;34;S;6;82%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;74;Partly sunny;85;75;E;8;69%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;40;35;Mostly cloudy;40;33;SW;9;82%;28%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;10;66%;74%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;70;61;Mostly sunny;76;64;ESE;13;59%;22%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little icy mix;38;36;A snow shower;41;35;SSW;12;85%;64%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;54;32;Mostly sunny, mild;57;34;NE;6;47%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brief p.m. showers;48;39;Showers around;46;32;NW;15;70%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;60;46;Cooler with a shower;53;38;WNW;8;33%;47%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Episodes of sunshine;59;57;A shower or two;63;56;SSW;9;67%;74%;1

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;62;46;Periods of rain;57;39;NNE;5;71%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;55;37;Sunshine;51;37;WSW;10;42%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;18;5;Rather cloudy, windy;21;9;WSW;22;70%;20%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;67;53;Sunshine;65;54;W;12;67%;10%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;51;Partly sunny, breezy;63;55;WNW;18;62%;63%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with clearing;0;-15;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-21;NNW;8;56%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;More clouds than sun;43;34;Turning out cloudy;45;35;NNE;3;51%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;A bit of rain;49;32;Decreasing clouds;47;32;WNW;12;55%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Mostly sunny, warm;85;62;E;5;53%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;43;31;Mostly cloudy;38;32;SSE;5;78%;41%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;49;30;Mostly cloudy;41;34;SW;6;89%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;65;63;Clouds and sun, nice;73;64;N;14;74%;44%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;70;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;NNW;5;62%;42%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or two;41;33;A wintry mix;39;19;SE;2;70%;77%;1

