Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;24;SSW;10;72%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;Plenty of sunshine;24;16;WNW;8;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;12;4;Plenty of sun;14;4;W;14;57%;8%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with sunshine;17;11;Mostly sunny;16;9;WSW;14;66%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;7;5;A little p.m. rain;8;6;SSW;23;85%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-1;-3;Spotty showers;4;-2;NE;11;75%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;21;6;Becoming cloudy;17;6;N;9;37%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-8;-20;Mostly cloudy;-9;-20;ESE;10;77%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;30;22;Rain and a t-storm;29;19;SSW;18;77%;75%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;16;8;Partly sunny;16;8;SW;12;76%;64%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with a shower;23;18;A little rain;25;19;NE;18;71%;87%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, cooler;18;6;An afternoon shower;17;5;SW;14;59%;50%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SE;9;78%;83%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;17;Partial sunshine;28;16;ESE;7;57%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;ENE;12;58%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;9;Periods of sun;17;10;WNW;19;63%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;3;-6;Cloudy;2;-5;NNE;11;28%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, mild;11;4;Occasional rain;6;1;WNW;19;83%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;10;4;Spotty showers;6;4;SW;15;76%;71%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;18;8;A touch of rain;18;8;NW;9;79%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A shower or t-storm;27;19;WSW;10;70%;81%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;7;1;Cloudy;7;0;NW;17;78%;35%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;7;4;A little p.m. rain;7;6;SW;16;81%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;10;1;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;WSW;9;82%;36%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;7;2;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NW;15;75%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;26;19;An afternoon shower;30;19;S;13;47%;70%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;17;ESE;7;49%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;9;-2;WNW;13;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;13;45%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;14;Turning sunny;22;16;SSE;21;52%;4%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;28;21;A shower in spots;29;20;ENE;7;61%;55%;5

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;10;74%;26%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-15;-20;Mostly sunny, frigid;-11;-15;SW;20;66%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Variable clouds;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;13;70%;32%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;6;2;A shower in places;5;3;SW;13;84%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;26;19;Nice with some sun;25;19;NE;18;49%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;-4;-7;Not as cold;0;-6;NNE;10;29%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;NNE;17;71%;56%;8

Delhi, India;Turning sunny;20;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;NW;8;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;2;-10;Mostly sunny;6;-6;SSW;8;36%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;WNW;7;56%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;E;7;70%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;8;3;A little rain;9;4;WSW;32;85%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;14;0;Partly sunny, warm;17;5;NNE;11;19%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;NW;14;59%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;20;17;Occasional rain;23;18;SE;5;81%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Showers and t-storms;28;16;ENE;9;70%;76%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Spotty showers;22;18;NNE;20;61%;82%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;3;2;A snow shower;4;0;SW;25;95%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;22;High clouds;33;23;SSW;6;62%;33%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Sunshine and nice;22;17;E;16;63%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;ENE;13;57%;12%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;29;15;ENE;8;46%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;21;4;Hazy sunshine;21;4;NNE;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;10;6;Partly sunny;14;8;SSW;12;74%;53%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;35;24;Some sun, a t-storm;34;25;S;11;66%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;25;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;20;NNW;15;35%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;31;13;NE;9;31%;40%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;14;-5;Mainly cloudy, mild;12;-6;NE;6;21%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;10;Hazy sunshine;27;10;N;8;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;18;1;A stray t-shower;16;0;SE;6;69%;43%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;N;24;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun;5;4;Mostly cloudy;5;3;SE;12;77%;70%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;31;24;A shower in places;31;24;NNE;11;60%;76%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;NNW;8;75%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;26;13;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NNW;10;65%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Morning showers;28;24;NE;5;81%;81%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;5;A t-storm in spots;15;4;SW;13;53%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and nice;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;SSW;8;75%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;24;20;Nice with some sun;25;19;S;14;69%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;17;9;Periods of sun;17;12;WNW;7;73%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;7;3;Occasional rain;10;7;SW;20;85%;91%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Dense fog will lift;21;11;Variable cloudiness;23;13;NE;7;45%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A morning shower;29;25;SW;9;77%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;12;4;Clouds and sun;13;6;WSW;13;67%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;A stray shower;31;26;NNE;10;67%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;NE;9;78%;82%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;29;24;A few showers;30;24;ENE;12;64%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;14;Nice with some sun;22;13;SW;15;56%;27%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;19;7;Periods of sun;21;7;NE;8;43%;11%;5

Miami, United States;Inc. clouds;26;17;A bit of rain;22;17;NNE;26;75%;81%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Mostly cloudy;4;1;ESE;7;90%;64%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ENE;21;61%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;NW;12;48%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-20;-26;A few flurries;-15;-15;NNE;5;63%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;0;Rain and snow shower;2;1;SSW;13;81%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;21;Hazy sunshine;29;21;N;11;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;28;14;Partly sunny;28;16;W;9;47%;55%;11

New York, United States;Brisk and very cold;-8;-10;Sunny and cold;-4;-9;WSW;29;37%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;7;Clouding up;18;8;SE;11;67%;54%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-17;-18;Sun and clouds;-15;-25;ESE;6;89%;23%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;Partly sunny;9;3;WNW;17;52%;51%;3

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;2;-4;Rather cloudy;-1;-9;N;5;72%;47%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-20;-29;A few flurries;-11;-14;SW;16;70%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;SE;11;72%;84%;7

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;30;24;A shower or t-storm;29;23;NW;15;79%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;29;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;ENE;13;80%;96%;7

Paris, France;Periods of rain;9;4;Occasional rain;9;8;SW;16;60%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;SSW;18;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;21;High clouds;32;21;NNE;14;54%;17%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNE;12;72%;64%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;32;21;S;8;53%;68%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;7;2;Clearing;7;2;WSW;19;59%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;2;-12;Sunny and colder;-2;-13;NW;11;37%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;11;Cloudy with a shower;17;11;S;11;66%;81%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ESE;10;63%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A stray shower;31;25;NE;13;63%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and cold;-3;-6;High clouds;2;0;ENE;24;51%;9%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;7;3;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;S;13;90%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm around;33;26;ENE;13;64%;73%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;26;11;Not as warm;20;6;NNW;16;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;15;6;Spotty showers;13;2;N;11;65%;60%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little wintry mix;2;1;A snow squall;5;1;SSW;19;78%;64%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;16;10;More clouds than sun;17;11;NE;10;68%;30%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;Nice with some sun;25;19;ENE;18;71%;39%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;SSE;16;64%;2%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;N;16;74%;13%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;26;3;Sunshine;24;4;ENE;5;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;28;15;Partly sunny;29;15;SW;10;37%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;28;21;Partly sunny;28;21;E;8;76%;42%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;9;Periods of sun;15;13;W;6;78%;38%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;7;1;Partly sunny;8;1;NE;10;80%;5%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Plenty of sunshine;2;-8;NW;9;29%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;11;6;Rain and drizzle;12;7;ENE;15;64%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Thundershower;27;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;N;8;83%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;10;0;A shower in the a.m.;10;1;S;10;82%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;E;13;69%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;5;2;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SW;14;82%;28%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;17;66%;74%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;21;16;Mostly sunny;24;18;ESE;21;59%;22%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little icy mix;4;2;A snow shower;5;1;SSW;19;85%;64%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;12;0;Mostly sunny, mild;14;1;NE;10;47%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brief p.m. showers;9;4;Showers around;8;0;NW;24;70%;75%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;16;8;Cooler with a shower;12;3;WNW;14;33%;47%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Episodes of sunshine;15;14;A shower or two;17;13;SSW;14;67%;74%;1

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;17;8;Periods of rain;14;4;NNE;8;71%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;13;3;Sunshine;10;3;WSW;17;42%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;-8;-15;Rather cloudy, windy;-6;-13;WSW;35;70%;20%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;12;Sunshine;18;12;W;19;67%;10%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny, breezy;17;13;WNW;30;62%;63%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with clearing;-18;-26;Clouds and sun, cold;-20;-30;NNW;13;56%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;More clouds than sun;6;1;Turning out cloudy;7;2;NNE;5;51%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;A bit of rain;9;0;Decreasing clouds;8;0;WNW;19;55%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;E;7;53%;25%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;0;SSE;9;78%;41%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;9;-1;Mostly cloudy;5;1;SW;9;89%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;19;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;N;22;74%;44%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;NNW;8;62%;42%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower or two;5;0;A wintry mix;4;-7;SE;4;70%;77%;1

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius