Passenger falls off platform, killed by express train in northern Taiwan

The incident occurred at Hsinchu Station at about 10:00 a.m. the morning of Jan. 1

By Wang Shu-fen and Elizabeth Hsu,Central News Agency
2018/01/01 19:05

Site of the accident at Hsinchu Station (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A passenger who was waiting on the platform at Hsinchu Station on Monday fell onto the tracks and was killed by a northbound express train, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.

The passenger, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a Tze-chiang Limited Express train that was traveling from Pingtung County in the south to Keelung in the north of the country, the TRA said.

After the accident at 9:59 a.m., the platform at Hsinchu Station was closed for about 90 minutes and all 390 passengers aboard the Tze-chiang express were transferred to another train, the TRA said.

A total of four trains and 2,390 passengers were affected, the TRA added. 
Hsinchu
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA

