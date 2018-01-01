Passenger falls off platform, killed by express train in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A passenger who was waiting on the platform at Hsinchu Station on Monday fell onto the tracks and was killed by a northbound express train, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.
The passenger, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a Tze-chiang Limited Express train that was traveling from Pingtung County in the south to Keelung in the north of the country, the TRA said.
After the accident at 9:59 a.m., the platform at Hsinchu Station was closed for about 90 minutes and all 390 passengers aboard the Tze-chiang express were transferred to another train, the TRA said.
A total of four trains and 2,390 passengers were affected, the TRA added.
