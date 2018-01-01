  1. Home
Nearly 200 Filipinos injured by firecrackers during holidays, says health officer

The youngest victim is an 11-month-old baby

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/01 18:04

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Nearly 200 people including young children were injured by firecrackers in the Philippines during its Christmas and New Year holidays, says the Philippines’ top health officer.

According to Associated Press, scores of people were injured by celebratory firecrackers in the country in the hours before midnight. The country has been known for practicing the Chinese tradition of setting off large numbers of firecrackers to expel evil spirits, and to welcome the new year.

The activity regularly leaves hundreds injured, even causing a few deaths, every year.

To counter the problem and to keep injuries from occurring, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order in June, 2017, regulating the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. With that order, firecrackers are no longer allowed in designated areas by the local government, and they must be used under the supervision of licensed and trained individuals.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a news briefing Monday that its health department recorded 191 cases of firecracker injuries from December 21, 2017, to January 1, 2018. The figure is 68 percent lower from the same period of last year and 77 percent lower than the five-year average.

Among the injuries occurring between the 2017 Christmas and the 2018 New Year holidays, 115 occurred in Metro Manila. The youngest victim injured by the firecrackers was an 11-month-old baby.

Thanks to the executive order, the number of injuries has declined significantly in recent years, though figures remain alarming, according to the top health officer.

 
