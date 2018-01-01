A Department Director at Taiwan's National Security Bureau resigns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Dec. 30, an official at the National Security Bureau resigned from his position to take responsibility for some internal errors that were made recently by the NSB’s third department while under his supervision.

Wang Shao-pai (王少白), the former director of the NSB third department, announced his resignation on Saturday, as a result of a national security briefing submitted to the Executive Yuan containing erroneous information, which was prepared by the third department.

A source with the Liberty Times, says the mistake in the report involved a politician’s recent criticisms of President Tsai, however the criticism was wrongly attributed to a legislator who had accompanied the President during sensitive talks on her tour of allied nations in the South Pacific.

After the mistake was noticed, it was immediately corrected; however the incident has highlighted problems in the NSB involving oversight and internal control mechanisms.

According to the report, the current incident reflects an unacceptable situation at the NSB that has been ongoing for some time.

The mistake in the national daily security briefing was apparently noticed by one of the top executives in Taiwan, who demanded that the bureau look into the error, which constitutes a failure on the part of the intelligence service, and should not be repeated.



The Bureau Secretariat Director Wang Chun-yi (王春益) has been tapped as the new head of the NSB third department, whose official responsibility is gathering intelligence related to national security.



According to the report, the NSB’s conduct in recent years has raised questions among members of both the Legislative and Executive Yuan, about both the quantity and the quality of the NSB’s intelligence.