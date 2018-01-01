4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Matthew Riehl had previously posted videos online railing against the local sheriff and police.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the man's roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch.

Authorities say Riehl used his rifle to fatally shoot 29-year-old Zackari Parrish and wound four other law enforcement officers and two civilians.

More than 100 rounds were fired over the prolonged ordeal which ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.

Parrish leaves behind a wife and two children.

Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags on all public buildings in Colorado lowered to half-staff until Tuesday evening in his honor.