Advice for the New Year from Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je was busy over the New Year holiday making appearances and sharing words of encouragement for the New Year.

Before the countdown at Taipei 101 on Dec. 31, Mayor Ko made a memorable entrance driving a large three wheel motor-scooter on to the stage.

Following the incredible firework and light display at Taipei 101, the mayor took the stage with several guests, who all achieved the status of world champion in their fields during 2017.



Ko took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of hard work in pursuit of one’s dreams, and mentioned that Taiwan has no shortage of exceptional role models to inspire young Taiwanese people, reports CNA.



(Image: CNA)

The mayor encouraged everyone to face the New Year with determination and courage. He said that people should strive to show the world what a remarkable and hardworking country Taiwan is, also asserting that Taiwan can serve as a model for other countries to follow.

Just hours before the Taipei 101 fireworks show, Mayor Ko also uploaded a video to his official FB page with a special message for the public.

In the video, the mayor addressed the various municipal construction and infrastructure projects which the city has undertaken over the last year, noting the preparation and success of the Universiade games held in Taipei.

He thanked everyone for their work and cooperation last year, but also impressed on the need to continue the hard work moving forward, reports CNA.

The Mayor even had some advice for lonely people out there looking for love in the New Year. A netizen’s question of “What should I do if I am unable to find a girlfriend?” was posed to the Mayor.



He laughingly replied that young people looking for a boyfriend or girlfriend should expend a little more effort and not to give up the pursuit. But if trying harder still doesn’t work, he added, then one should think about lowering their standards.



Ko also offered the sage advice that “Once you get the feeling in your heart, then you need to act immediately.”



He also reminded people that there are plenty of matchmaking events and organizations out there, and there’s no reason not to give them a shot.

In his New Year’s message the mayor also specifically thanked the police force, medical professionals, and employees of the MRT and the city’s public transportation programs for their commitment and excellent performance last year, especially during the holiday season.



Mayor Ko wishes everyone in Taiwan, and all over the world a Happy New Year.



Mayor Ko appears at an activity at Yuanshan Stadium Park on New Year's Day to encourage health and exercise in 2018 (Image: CNA)