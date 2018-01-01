TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Balmy weather forecast for most of Taiwan on New Year’s Day after a chilly morning experienced by chasers of the first sunrise of the year across Taiwan due to a lingering continental cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Monday.



According to the bureau’s observation, temperatures across Taiwan were on the low side in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, with 13 degrees Celsius reported in Chiayi, which was the lowest among Taiwan’s low-lying areas, 14.2 degrees in Taichung and Yilan, 11.3 degrees in the offshore island of Kinmen, and 16 and 17 degrees in other areas.



The CWB forecast that the continental cold air mass will gradually weaken and temperatures will rise on Monday, with highs of 18 to 19 degrees forecast for areas north of Taoyuan and Yilan, highs upwards of 20 degrees for the rest of northern Taiwan, and 23 to 26 degrees for southern Taiwan and Taitung in eastern Taiwan. The weather on Monday is balmy for most of Taiwan, the bureau added.

The CWB said the weather on New Year’s Day for the greater Taipei area and the areas lying in the east side of Taipei will be more cloudy with rain possible for the mountainous areas in the greater Taipei area, Keelung and Yilan. The weather will be cloudy to sunny south of Taoyuan, the bureau said.

For weather on Tuesday, the CWB forecast that the continental cold air mass will continue to weaken, but the morning hours will still be chilly across Taiwan, especially in northern and northeastern Taiwan, with low temperatures of 14 to 15 degrees expected. But the increase in temperature will be even more obvious during the daytime, with cloudy to sunny weather forecast across Taiwan and highs of 21 to 23 degrees forecast for northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien, and 23 to 26 degrees for central, southern and eastern Taiwan.

Chasers of the first sunrise of the new year at Sandiao Cape Lighthouse brave the cold temperatures but are disappointed because of the no-show of the sun rising above the sea due to cloudy weather

Chasers of the first sunrise of the new year at Sandiao Cape Lighthouse brave the cold temperatures but are disappointed because of the no-show of the sun rising above the sea due to cloudy weather