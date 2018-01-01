Taipei MRT reports over 2.5 million trips on night of New Year's celebrations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei MRT officials have released their official report on MRT traffic on the night of New Year celebrations from 6 p.m., Dec. 31 to 6 a.m., Jan. 1.

According to the statement as reported by CNA, the total number of trips on the MRT during the 12 hour period reached 2,594,000.

The numbers represent a slight decrease compared to last year’s New Year’s celebration period when 2.64 million commuters were reported.

However, the MRT report also indicates that passenger numbers for the four stations in proximity to Taipei 101 from hours 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. showed increases over numbers from 2016, suggesting more visitors came to enjoy the Taipei 101 fireworks and light show than last year.

For the eight hour period, at the stations of Taipei 101, Xiangshan, Taipei City Hall and Sun Yat Sen Memorial Hall, there were 371,000 rides reported on the MRT, an increase of 31,000 rides compared to 2016 for the same time period.

The MRT mobilized 1,400 staff to help accommodate the increased traffic over the holiday period.

The Taipei MRT also thanks all of the commuters and wishes everyone a happy new year.



(Image: CNA)



(Image: CNA)