2017 was the safest year in history for the aviation industry

AMSTERDAM (dpa) - The year 2017 has passed with the distinction of being the safest year for aviation passengers in history, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

The Dutch-based group recorded nine fatal airliner accidents through Sunday, resulting in 67 deaths - 32 passengers and 35 people on the ground. In 2016, the Netherlands-based group recorded 16 accidents with 303 deaths.

Not only that, but Sunday - New Year's Eve - marked a record period of 398 days in which no passenger jet airliner was involved in an accident and 792 days since a civil aircraft accident that cost more than 100 lives.

"Since 1997 the average number of airliner accidents has shown a steady and persistent decline, for a great deal thanks to the continuing safety-driven efforts by international aviation organizations such as ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization], IATA [International Air Transport Association], Flight Safety Foundation and the aviation industry," said organization president Harro Ranter.

The 2017 incidents involved five cargo flights and four passenger flights.

"Given the expected worldwide air traffic of about 36,800,000 flights, the accident rate is one fatal passenger flight accident per 9,200,000 flights."



The press release from the Aviation Safety Network can be accessed online.