National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/01 11:35
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 30 10 .750
Toronto 24 10 .706 3
New York 18 18 .500 10
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 11
Brooklyn 13 23 .361 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 21 16 .568
Miami 19 17 .528
Charlotte 13 23 .361
Orlando 12 25 .324 9
Atlanta 10 26 .278 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 12 .667
Detroit 20 15 .571
Milwaukee 19 15 .559 4
Indiana 19 18 .514
Chicago 13 23 .361 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 9 .743
San Antonio 25 12 .676 2
New Orleans 18 18 .500
Dallas 13 25 .342 14½
Memphis 12 25 .324 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 14 .622
Oklahoma City 20 17 .541 3
Denver 19 17 .528
Portland 18 17 .514 4
Utah 16 21 .432 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 29 8 .784
L.A. Clippers 16 19 .457 12
Phoenix 14 24 .368 15½
Sacramento 12 24 .333 16½
L.A. Lakers 11 24 .314 17

___

Saturday's Games

Detroit 93, San Antonio 79

Miami 117, Orlando 111

New York 105, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 104, Portland 89

Utah 104, Cleveland 101

Golden State 141, Memphis 128

Philadelphia 107, Denver 102

Sunday's Games

Washington 114, Chicago 110

Minnesota 107, Indiana 90

Boston 108, Brooklyn 105

Dallas 116, Oklahoma City 113

Houston 148, L.A. Lakers 142, 2OT

L.A. Clippers 106, Charlotte 98

Memphis 114, Sacramento 96

Philadelphia 123, Phoenix 110

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.