All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 38 28 8 2 58 144 93 16-3-1 12-5-1 7-2-0 Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113 16-5-0 8-8-3 6-3-1 New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113 12-5-3 10-5-3 3-4-0 Boston 37 21 10 6 48 114 94 13-5-3 8-5-3 6-1-2 Toronto 40 23 15 2 48 135 118 11-5-0 12-10-2 5-2-1 Columbus 40 22 15 3 47 113 114 14-7-0 8-8-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107 15-6-3 5-7-2 6-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133 12-3-3 8-11-1 5-4-1 Carolina 38 18 13 7 43 106 114 10-4-3 8-9-4 4-3-2 Pittsburgh 40 19 18 3 41 111 128 12-6-1 7-12-2 6-3-0 Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109 8-7-4 8-7-4 1-0-4 Florida 38 17 16 5 39 108 121 10-6-3 7-10-2 6-3-1 Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119 8-6-6 7-10-1 4-8-2 Montreal 39 16 19 4 36 100 122 9-7-3 7-12-1 8-4-1 Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128 7-7-5 5-10-3 3-6-2 Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126 5-10-2 5-10-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106 16-2-1 10-7-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 40 23 11 6 52 134 110 14-3-1 9-8-5 7-3-1 Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104 12-4-2 11-6-3 10-3-2 Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91 11-5-3 12-6-2 4-4-3 St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102 13-8-0 11-7-2 6-4-1 Dallas 40 22 15 3 47 122 112 14-4-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 36 20 12 4 44 98 92 12-6-2 8-6-2 8-2-3 Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115 10-8-3 8-6-5 5-3-4 Minnesota 39 20 16 3 43 110 113 12-4-2 8-12-1 6-7-0 Chicago 37 18 14 5 41 109 102 10-5-2 8-9-3 4-6-2 Calgary 38 18 16 4 40 104 111 9-11-0 9-5-4 6-5-1 Colorado 37 18 16 3 39 117 119 11-7-1 7-9-2 4-5-1 Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126 8-11-1 9-8-2 5-1-0 Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127 7-11-3 9-7-2 4-7-1 Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146 4-13-1 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Ottawa 0

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Nashville 3, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 3, Carolina 2

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 3

Sunday's Games

Vegas 6, Toronto 3

Anaheim 5, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 0

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 0

Dallas 6, San Jose 0

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.