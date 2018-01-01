2018 New Year's celebrations around the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Due to the different time zones around the world, people saw the clock strike midnight on New Year's Eve at different times in various cities. From Sydney, Australia to Taipei, Taiwan, here's a look at New Year's celebrations around the world.

Australia and New Zealand ushered in 2018 with stunning firework displays as New Year celebrations began across the globe. Fireworks exploded over Sydney Harbor to celebrate the 2018 New Year in Australia. (David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

The mainland and some offshore territories of the United States were the last place to see clock strike twelve. Revelers were waiting for midnight at the New Year's celebrations in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis in New York, Dec. 31, 2017. New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world were packed into a frigid Times Square on Sunday to mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop, which signaled a burst of more than a ton of confetti and midnight fireworks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Fireworks exploded over the River Thames behind the Elizabeth Tower which contains the bell known as "Big Ben," at the Houses of Parliament in London, as New Year's celebrations reaching their peak at midnight, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo)

Fireworks lit up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

People celebrating the New Year at the Arc de Triomphe as the firework explode over it, on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Fireworks lit up the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's celebrations shortly after midnight in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill to mark the New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Iraqis watched fireworks explode during the New Year's Day celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq, early Monday. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Fireworks explode over downtown Beirut, Lebanon, during New Year's celebrations. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

People taking pictures as fireworks explode over the Kremlin, during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia. New Year is Russia's major gift-giving holiday. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)





Fireworks lit up the sky to welcome the New Year Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at the seaside Mall of Asia in the suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Hours before midnight, authorities had already reported that dozens had been injured by celebratory firecrackers in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

The photo shows a couple hugging while fireworks were exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor during New Year's Eve celebrations at the start of year 2018 in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during New Year's celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)

North Koreans watched as fireworks explode as part of New Year celebrations, above the Taedong River as viewed from Kim Il Sung Square, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Visitors watched the fireworks display during a New Year celebration event at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium-amusement park complex in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

A fireworks display and illumination show over the world's fifth tallest building, the Lotte World Tower, to celebrate the 2018 New Year in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)



Last but not least, in Taipei, Taiwan, fireworks explode alongside characters reading "Happiness and Prosperity Together" on the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)