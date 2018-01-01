National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|458
|296
|x-Buffalo
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|302
|359
|Miami
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|281
|393
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|298
|382
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|417
|268
|x-Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|334
|356
|Indianapolis
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|263
|404
|Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|338
|436
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|406
|308
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|395
|303
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|290
|349
|Cleveland
|0
|16
|0
|.000
|234
|410
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|415
|339
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|355
|272
|Oakland
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|301
|373
|Denver
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|289
|382
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|457
|295
|Dallas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|354
|332
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|342
|388
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|246
|388
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|448
|326
|x-Carolina
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|363
|327
|x-Atlanta
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|353
|315
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|335
|382
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|382
|252
|Detroit
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|410
|376
|Green Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|320
|384
|Chicago
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|264
|320
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|478
|329
|Seattle
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|366
|332
|Arizona
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|295
|361
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|331
|383
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13
Detroit 35, Green Bay 11
Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0
New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6
Atlanta 22, Carolina 10
Minnesota 23, Chicago 10
Arizona 26, Seattle 24
Buffalo 22, Miami 16
Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 27
Indianapolis 22, Houston 13
Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24
L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10