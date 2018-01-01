National Football League

  1. Home
2018/01/01 09:23
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 3 0 .813 458 296
x-Buffalo 9 7 0 .563 302 359
Miami 6 10 0 .375 281 393
N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 298 382
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 6 0 .625 417 268
x-Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 334 356
Indianapolis 4 12 0 .250 263 404
Houston 4 12 0 .250 338 436
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 13 3 0 .813 406 308
Baltimore 9 7 0 .563 395 303
Cincinnati 7 9 0 .438 290 349
Cleveland 0 16 0 .000 234 410
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 6 0 .625 415 339
L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 355 272
Oakland 6 10 0 .375 301 373
Denver 5 11 0 .313 289 382
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 457 295
Dallas 9 7 0 .563 354 332
Washington 7 9 0 .438 342 388
N.Y. Giants 3 13 0 .188 246 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 5 0 .688 448 326
x-Carolina 11 5 0 .688 363 327
x-Atlanta 10 6 0 .625 353 315
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 335 382
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 13 3 0 .813 382 252
Detroit 9 7 0 .563 410 376
Green Bay 7 9 0 .438 320 384
Chicago 5 11 0 .313 264 320
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 5 0 .688 478 329
Seattle 9 7 0 .563 366 332
Arizona 8 8 0 .500 295 361
San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 331 383

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13

Detroit 35, Green Bay 11

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0

New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6

Atlanta 22, Carolina 10

Minnesota 23, Chicago 10

Arizona 26, Seattle 24

Buffalo 22, Miami 16

Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10

Kansas City 27, Denver 24

Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 27

Indianapolis 22, Houston 13

Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24

L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10