National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/01 08:51
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 30 10 .750
Toronto 24 10 .706 3
New York 18 18 .500 10
Philadelphia 16 19 .457 11½
Brooklyn 13 23 .361 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 21 16 .568
Miami 19 17 .528
Charlotte 13 22 .371 7
Orlando 12 25 .324 9
Atlanta 10 26 .278 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 12 .667
Detroit 20 15 .571
Milwaukee 19 15 .559 4
Indiana 19 18 .514
Chicago 13 23 .361 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 9 .735
San Antonio 25 12 .676
New Orleans 18 18 .500 8
Dallas 12 25 .324 14½
Memphis 11 25 .306 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 14 .622
Oklahoma City 20 16 .556
Denver 19 17 .528
Portland 18 17 .514 4
Utah 16 21 .432 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 29 8 .784
L.A. Clippers 15 19 .441 12½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 15
Sacramento 12 23 .343 16
L.A. Lakers 11 23 .324 16½

___

Saturday's Games

Detroit 93, San Antonio 79

Miami 117, Orlando 111

New York 105, New Orleans 103

Atlanta 104, Portland 89

Utah 104, Cleveland 101

Golden State 141, Memphis 128

Philadelphia 107, Denver 102

Sunday's Games

Washington 114, Chicago 110

Minnesota 107, Indiana 90

Boston 108, Brooklyn 105

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.