National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/01 08:36
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 3 0 .813 458 296
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 298 382
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 6 0 .625 417 268
Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 334 356
Indianapolis 4 12 0 .250 263 404
Houston 4 12 0 .250 338 436
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 13 3 0 .813 406 308
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 16 0 .000 234 410
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 6 0 .625 415 339
L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 355 272
Oakland 6 10 0 .375 301 373
Denver 5 11 0 .313 289 382
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 457 295
Dallas 9 7 0 .563 354 332
Washington 7 9 0 .438 342 388
N.Y. Giants 3 13 0 .188 246 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 5 0 .688 448 326
x-Carolina 11 5 0 .688 363 327
Atlanta 10 6 0 .625 353 315
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 335 382
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 13 3 0 .813 382 252
Detroit 9 7 0 .563 410 376
Green Bay 7 9 0 .438 320 384
Chicago 5 11 0 .313 264 320
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 5 0 .688 478 329
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 331 383

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10

Atlanta 22, Carolina 10

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13

Detroit 35, Green Bay 11

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 23, Chicago 10

Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10

Kansas City 27, Denver 24

New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24

Indianapolis 22, Houston 13

Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.