National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|458
|296
|Buffalo
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|302
|359
|Miami
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|281
|393
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|298
|382
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|417
|268
|Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|334
|356
|Indianapolis
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|263
|404
|Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|338
|436
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|406
|308
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|368
|272
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|259
|322
|Cleveland
|0
|16
|0
|.000
|234
|410
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|415
|339
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|355
|272
|Oakland
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|301
|373
|Denver
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|289
|382
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|457
|295
|Dallas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|354
|332
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|342
|388
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|246
|388
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|448
|326
|x-Carolina
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|363
|327
|Atlanta
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|353
|315
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|335
|382
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|382
|252
|Detroit
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|410
|376
|Green Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|320
|384
|Chicago
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|264
|320
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|478
|329
|Seattle
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|342
|306
|Arizona
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|337
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|331
|383
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Sunday's Games
New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24
Indianapolis 22, Houston 13
Atlanta 22, Carolina 10
Detroit 35, Green Bay 11
Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10
Buffalo 22, Miami 16
L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10
Minnesota 23, Chicago 10
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13
Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10
Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.