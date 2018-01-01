Butler scores 26, Timberwolves beat slumping Pacers 107-90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves never trailed in a 107-90 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks, and Taj Gibson added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves (23-14), who have won nine of the last 12 games.

Joe Young scored a career-high 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic scored all of his 13 points in the third quarter as the Pacers (19-18) dropped their fourth straight, equaling their worst skid of the season. Indiana also lost four in a row in early November.

This time, the Pacers have been without guard Victor Oladipo, who averages a team-leading 24.9 points per game. He missed a third straight game with an injured right knee.

After taking a 49-38 lead into halftime, the Timberwolves scored eight straight to open the second half. Gibson's 3-pointer at the end of an 11-2 run gave Minnesota a 73-53 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

TIP-INS:

Timberwolves: Butler was 10-of-11 from the free throw line. ... Minnesota turned it over just eight times.

Pacers: Corey Joseph scored 10 points. ... Indiana committed 17 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Pacers: At Milwaukee on Wednesday.

