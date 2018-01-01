|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|Toronto
|24
|10
|.706
|2½
|New York
|18
|18
|.500
|9½
|Philadelphia
|16
|19
|.457
|11
|Brooklyn
|13
|22
|.371
|14
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Miami
|19
|17
|.528
|1½
|Charlotte
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Orlando
|12
|25
|.324
|9
|Atlanta
|10
|26
|.278
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|20
|15
|.571
|3½
|Milwaukee
|19
|15
|.559
|4
|Indiana
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Chicago
|13
|23
|.361
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|San Antonio
|25
|12
|.676
|1½
|New Orleans
|18
|18
|.500
|8
|Dallas
|12
|25
|.324
|14½
|Memphis
|11
|25
|.306
|15
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Denver
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Portland
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Utah
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|29
|8
|.784
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|15
|19
|.441
|12½
|Phoenix
|14
|23
|.378
|15
|Sacramento
|12
|23
|.343
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|23
|.324
|16½
___
|Saturday's Games
Detroit 93, San Antonio 79
Miami 117, Orlando 111
New York 105, New Orleans 103
Atlanta 104, Portland 89
Utah 104, Cleveland 101
Golden State 141, Memphis 128
Philadelphia 107, Denver 102
|Sunday's Games
Washington 114, Chicago 110
Minnesota 107, Indiana 90
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.