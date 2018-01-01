Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay-Z, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Barack Obama's favorite songs of the year.

The former president shared an eclectic list of his favorite songs and books of 2017 Sunday on his Facebook page, including Jay-Z's "Family Feud" and Styles' "Sign of the Times." The 22-song list also singled out Lamar's "Humble," U2's "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)" and Stapleton's "Millionaire.

Obama writes that he wanted to continue the tradition he stared during his presidency of sharing his reading and playlists.

His books list includes "Grant," by Ron Chernow, "Exit West," by Moshin Hamid, "Anything is Possible," by Elizabeth Strout and Amy Goldstein's "Janesville: An American Story." Obama also gave a bonus shout-out to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Coach Wooden and Me."