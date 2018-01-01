All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93 Boston 37 21 10 6 48 114 94 Toronto 40 23 15 2 48 135 118 Florida 38 17 16 5 39 108 121 Montreal 39 16 19 4 36 100 122 Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118 Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128 Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113 New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113 Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107 N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133 Carolina 38 18 13 7 43 106 114 Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124 Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104 Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110 St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102 Dallas 39 21 15 3 45 116 112 Minnesota 39 20 16 3 43 110 113 Chicago 37 18 14 5 41 109 102 Colorado 37 18 16 3 39 117 119 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106 Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91 San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86 Anaheim 39 17 14 8 42 104 113 Calgary 38 18 16 4 40 104 111 Edmonton 38 17 18 3 37 114 121 Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127 Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Ottawa 0

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Nashville 3, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 3, Carolina 2

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 3

Sunday's Games

Vegas 6, Toronto 3

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo at Citi Field, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.