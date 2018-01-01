  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/01 05:13
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 3 0 .813 458 296
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 298 382
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Indianapolis 4 12 0 .250 263 404
Houston 4 12 0 .250 338 436
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 13 3 0 .813 406 308
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 16 0 .000 234 410
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 457 295
Dallas 9 7 0 .563 354 332
Washington 7 9 0 .438 342 388
N.Y. Giants 3 13 0 .188 246 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 13 3 0 .813 382 252
Detroit 9 7 0 .563 410 376
Green Bay 7 9 0 .438 320 384
Chicago 5 11 0 .313 264 320
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24

Detroit 35, Green Bay 11

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 23, Chicago 10

New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6

Indianapolis 22, Houston 13

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.