National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|432
|290
|Buffalo
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|280
|343
|Miami
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|265
|371
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|356
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|407
|253
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|319
|346
|Indianapolis
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|263
|404
|Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|338
|436
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|378
|284
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|368
|272
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|259
|322
|Cleveland
|0
|15
|0
|.000
|210
|382
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|388
|315
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|325
|262
|Oakland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|291
|343
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|265
|355
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|457
|295
|Dallas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|354
|332
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|342
|388
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|246
|388
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|424
|295
|x-Carolina
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|353
|305
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|331
|305
|Tampa Bay
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|304
|358
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|359
|242
|Detroit
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|410
|376
|Green Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|320
|384
|Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|254
|297
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|465
|295
|Seattle
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|342
|306
|Arizona
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|337
|San Francisco
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|297
|370
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
|Sunday's Games
Indianapolis 22, Houston 13
N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10
Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.