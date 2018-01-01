Hendrickson, Glasder earn Olympic spots in ski jumping

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Former World champion Sarah Hendrickson and Michael Glasder have clinched spots in the Pyeongchang Games as the overall winners Sunday at the U.S. Olympic trials for ski jumping.

Hendrickson was the women's winner with 263.4 total points after two jumps. She took the lead following a first jump where she covered 97.5 meters at 91.0 kph.

It is the second trip to the Olympics for Hendrickson. She qualified for Sochi in 2014 but finished 21st overall after suffering a major knee injury in a training accident before the games.

Abby Ringquist followed in second with 248.1 points. Nita Englund took third with 238.9 points.

Nina Lussi fell from third to fourth after suffering an injury on the landing of her second jump. She had to be taken off of the hill on a sled stretcher.

Glasder qualified for his first Olympics after missing the cut in 2010 and 2014. He claimed the men's title with 270 points after two jumps. Glasder edged in front after covering 98.5 meters at 87.4 kph on his first jump.

Kevin Bickner gave Glasder a stiff challenge after he covered 100 meters at 87.3 kph on his second jump. Bickner finished second with 268.6 points. William Rhoads took third with 256.6 points.