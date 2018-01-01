  1. Home
  2. Culture

Happy New Year from Taoyuan City of Northern Taiwan

Goodbye 2017, Hello 2018

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/01 02:25

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Counting down to 2018 from the last hundred seconds of 2017, Taoyuan City wishes you a Happy New Year!

Many audiences were present at the Taoyuan Arts Centre on the last day of 2017 not for stunning fireworks displays but for the Asian Javelin record holder Cheng Chao-tsun to do the significant throw to signify the start of the brand new year. 

Ex-Girls' Generation member Jessica was also invited to the countdown concert held at Taoyuan this year. Not only her songs, but she also sang a little bit of a popular Mandarin song A Little Happiness (小幸運). 
Jessica
Cheng Chao-tsun
Taoyuan
2018
Countdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's second largest egg supplier under scrutiny for selling expired eggs mixed with fresh ones
2017/12/31 16:44
Singaporean woman attempts suicide after her online love refused to show up in Taiwan
2017/12/31 16:12
Farewell to the Year of the Rooster, Welcoming the Year of the ... Trump!?
2017/12/31 15:28
Taiwan government apologizes over higher amount of misprinted passports
2017/12/31 14:46
Woman proposes to her boyfriend facing amputation in New Taipei 
2017/12/30 20:39