Happy New Year from Taoyuan City of Northern Taiwan

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Counting down to 2018 from the last hundred seconds of 2017, Taoyuan City wishes you a Happy New Year!

Many audiences were present at the Taoyuan Arts Centre on the last day of 2017 not for stunning fireworks displays but for the Asian Javelin record holder Cheng Chao-tsun to do the significant throw to signify the start of the brand new year.

Ex-Girls' Generation member Jessica was also invited to the countdown concert held at Taoyuan this year. Not only her songs, but she also sang a little bit of a popular Mandarin song A Little Happiness (小幸運).