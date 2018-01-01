Seattle settles lawsuit over abuse claims against ex-mayor

SEATTLE (AP) — The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed former Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him when he was a teenager.

City Attorney Pete Holmes announced late Saturday that the city will pay Delvonn Heckard $150,000 to resolve the lawsuit, which led to Murray's resignation.

The lawsuit claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen and blamed the city for enabling Murray to use his political office to slander Heckard and others for months.

Holmes says the settlement is an important step in putting a sad chapter behind the city.

Murray continues to deny the allegations and in a statement said the relief of resolving the case is bittersweet.

Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said Sunday that the funds will help Heckard in his recovery.