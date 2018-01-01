  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan welcomes 2018 with stunning fireworks display at Taipei 101

Farewell to 2017

By  Taiwan News
2018/01/01 00:46

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s iconic tower, Taipei 101, marked the entrance of a new year with an extravagant fireworks display in the country.

This year’s display was the longest ever in Taipei and lasted for six minutes, although there were fewer fireworks than last year.

The theme for this year’s light and fireworks show is "Happy Together" (幸福共好), with some exciting changes. The light display on the tower had much greater prominence in this year’s show compared to previous years. 

Taipei 101 is well known for the brilliant fireworks and light displays which draw massive crowds to Taipei every New Year’s Eve. 
NewYearsEve
New Year's Eve Fireworks
New Year's Eve countdown party
Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks
Taipei 101 fireworks

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei New Year's Eve party to be patrolled by bomb sniffing dogs
2017/12/30 18:06
Taiwan's Best New Year’s Eve Parties
2017/12/29 14:00
Photo of the Day: Time-lapse Taipei 101
2017/12/29 13:34
Xiangshan good for watching Taipei 101 fireworks display but not for light show: GEO
2017/12/28 18:12
Photo of the Day: Neon reflections at Rainbow Riverside Park
2017/12/28 17:26