Taiwan welcomes 2018 with stunning fireworks display at Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s iconic tower, Taipei 101, marked the entrance of a new year with an extravagant fireworks display in the country.

This year’s display was the longest ever in Taipei and lasted for six minutes, although there were fewer fireworks than last year.

The theme for this year’s light and fireworks show is "Happy Together" (幸福共好), with some exciting changes. The light display on the tower had much greater prominence in this year’s show compared to previous years.

Taipei 101 is well known for the brilliant fireworks and light displays which draw massive crowds to Taipei every New Year’s Eve.