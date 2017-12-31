BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Tottenham 5, Southampton 2
Bournemouth 3, West Ham 3
Chelsea 2, Brighton 0
Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1
Man United 2, Burnley 2
Watford 2, Leicester 1
West Brom 0, Everton 0
Liverpool 5, Swansea 0
|Wednesday's Match
Newcastle 0, Man City 1
|Thursday's Match
Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 3
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 2, Everton 1
Watford 1, Swansea 2
Newcastle 0, Brighton 0
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Huddersfield 0, Burnley 0
Chelsea 5, Stoke 0
Man United 0, Southampton 0
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
West Brom vs. Arsenal
|Monday's Matches
Brighton vs. Bournemouth
Stoke vs. Newcastle
Leicester vs. Huddersfield
Burnley vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Man United
|Tuesday's Matches
Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2
Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0
Bristol City 2, Reading 0
Barnsley 0, Preston 0
Hull 0, Derby 0
Ipswich 0, QPR 0
Birmingham 0, Norwich 2
Sheffield United 3, Sunderland 0
Burton Albion 1, Leeds 2
Cardiff 2, Fulham 4
Nottingham Forest 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1
|Friday's Matches
Cardiff 0, Preston 1
Millwall 1, QPR 0
|Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 0, Sunderland 1
Ipswich 1, Derby 2
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Burton Albion 0, Norwich 0
Sheffield United 0, Bolton 1
Hull 2, Fulham 2
Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 1
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton 2
|Monday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Barnsley
Norwich vs. Millwall
Bolton vs. Hull
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest
Preston vs. Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion
QPR vs. Cardiff
Derby vs. Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs. Bristol City
|Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1
Southend 3, Charlton 1
Oldham 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Bury 0, Rotherham 3
Wigan 0, Shrewsbury 0
Blackburn 2, Rochdale 0
Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe 3
Doncaster 3, Northampton 0
Bradford 1, Peterborough 3
Walsall 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Plymouth 1
|Friday's Matches
Wigan 0, Charlton 0
Doncaster 2, Rochdale 0
|Saturday's Matches
Walsall 1, Rotherham 2
Southend 1, Shrewsbury 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Peterborough 0
Bury 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2
Blackburn 2, Scunthorpe 2
Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Portsmouth 3, Northampton 1
Bradford 3, Oxford United 2
Oldham 1, Bristol Rovers 1
|Monday's Matches
Charlton vs. Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon vs. Southend
Shrewsbury vs. Oldham
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth
Peterborough vs. Doncaster
Plymouth vs. Walsall
Northampton vs. Wigan
Scunthorpe vs. Bury
Rochdale vs. Blackpool
Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford
Rotherham vs. Blackburn
|Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Cheltenham 0, Yeovil 2
Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0
Morecambe 1, Notts County 4
Carlisle 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Chesterfield 0, Crewe 2
Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0
Wycombe 2, Newport County 0
Crawley Town 0, Colchester 2
Swindon 0, Luton Town 5
Exeter vs. Forest Green Rovers
Port Vale 1, Coventry 0
|Friday's Match
Morecambe 4, Yeovil 3
|Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Coventry 1
Cheltenham 1, Newport County 1
Chesterfield 0, Colchester 0
Wycombe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Lincoln City 2, Forest Green Rovers 1
Swindon 1, Notts County 0
Exeter 2, Barnet 1
Cambridge United 3, Crewe 1
Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 3
Port Vale 4, Luton Town 0
Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0
|Monday's Matches
Coventry vs. Chesterfield
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle
Yeovil vs. Crawley Town
Barnet vs. Swindon
Colchester vs. Cambridge United
Notts County vs. Port Vale
Forest Green Rovers vs. Wycombe
Luton Town vs. Lincoln City
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe
Newport County vs. Exeter
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town
Stevenage vs. Cheltenham