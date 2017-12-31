  1. Home
Supreme Court to take up Ohio's purges of inactive voters

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and MARK SHERMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/31 21:25

In this Dec. 14, 2017 photo, containers for secure ballot handling sit on pallets at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. The Sup

In this Dec. 14, 2017 photo, ballots await further processing at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. The Supreme Court will soon

In this Dec. 14, 2017 photo, signs are posted on entry doors to a ballot storage area at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. The

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.

Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress votes from minorities and poorer people who tend to vote Democratic. Republicans argue they are trying to promote ballot integrity and prevent voter fraud.

The issue in Ohio is whether those who fail to vote in a two-year period can be targeted for removal from registration rolls even if they haven't moved and remain eligible.

Only a handful of states use a process similar to Ohio's, but others could join in if the high court sides with the state.

The Supreme Court hears arguments on Jan. 10.