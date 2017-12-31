Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 31, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;88;76;A shower in places;88;76;SSW;6;73%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;N;2;72%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;59;42;Rain and drizzle;54;39;W;7;82%;54%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;69;54;Mostly sunny;59;52;WSW;12;65%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;56;41;Spotty showers;46;40;NW;16;85%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;20;A little snow;31;28;NE;9;79%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;68;41;Some sun, pleasant;65;41;SE;6;35%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder this morning;25;-3;Mostly sunny;13;-5;SE;6;84%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;94;76;Rain and a t-storm;89;71;N;9;79%;84%;6

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;57;42;Mostly sunny;60;46;SSW;5;59%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;71;65;A shower;76;65;N;10;69%;85%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and pleasant;77;56;Cooler with a shower;65;44;SW;8;58%;59%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Couple of t-storms;88;76;E;6;77%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;E;3;56%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;89;71;Partly sunny;87;70;ENE;8;59%;17%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;62;45;Breezy with sunshine;59;48;WNW;19;52%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;41;21;Plenty of sunshine;37;21;ENE;4;16%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;50;31;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;39;ESE;4;74%;65%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;52;46;Spotty showers;49;41;SSW;11;64%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;67;48;Occasional rain;65;48;NW;6;74%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;66;A t-storm in spots;84;66;W;6;63%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;52;34;Spotty showers;46;35;ESE;6;84%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, breezy, mild;56;41;Afternoon rain;44;39;WNW;12;72%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;45;31;Sunny and mild;49;34;NE;4;73%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;47;34;Spotty showers;46;36;N;6;77%;70%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;79;67;Partly sunny;77;64;E;8;60%;26%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;85;64;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SSE;5;50%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;46;33;WNW;8;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;64;52;Sun and clouds;64;52;W;12;52%;27%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;71;60;Partly sunny;69;59;S;13;52%;28%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;81;69;Brief p.m. showers;80;69;ENE;4;66%;84%;6

Chennai, India;A brief a.m. shower;88;72;A passing shower;88;72;NE;7;74%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Frigid;13;-6;Mostly sunny;6;-4;W;12;68%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Partial sunshine;88;73;NNE;8;68%;29%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with rain;43;40;A little rain;43;35;SW;12;80%;63%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;76;67;Partly sunny;77;67;NNE;10;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Freezing drizzle;34;15;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;9;35%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;79;A t-storm around;91;78;NNE;12;73%;55%;4

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;72;44;Hazy sunshine;70;44;NW;4;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Much colder;22;8;Partly sunny, cold;35;16;ENE;6;43%;4%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;83;60;Mostly sunny;81;61;SSW;4;60%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;91;74;A t-storm or two;90;74;NW;4;73%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;46;37;Partly sunny;46;37;W;24;81%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;63;31;Mostly sunny, mild;59;31;NNE;7;19%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;65;52;Mostly sunny;64;52;NW;6;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;67;59;Low clouds;70;62;SSE;3;72%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A thunderstorm;82;61;NNE;6;67%;72%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;78;57;Partly sunny;80;65;NNE;5;59%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;34;30;A little snow;38;37;SSW;13;90%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;71;Nice with some sun;90;71;SSE;4;58%;42%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;71;59;Mostly sunny;70;61;E;9;57%;13%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;69;Mostly sunny;82;69;NE;7;57%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;Mostly sunny, nice;85;58;ENE;4;46%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;70;40;Hazy sunshine;69;39;NNE;4;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Mostly sunny;51;43;S;9;77%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;91;76;Sunny intervals;91;76;SSW;8;66%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;Mostly cloudy;79;66;NNW;13;60%;21%;1

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SSW;8;22%;0%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;54;22;Sunny and mild;55;22;WNW;3;16%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;81;50;Hazy sun;80;50;N;4;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;39;Mostly sunny;66;35;SE;4;59%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;54;N;18;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;39;36;Decreasing clouds;41;38;S;7;78%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;Some sun, a shower;87;73;NNE;5;55%;42%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;85;71;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SW;5;73%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;80;55;Mostly sunny;77;55;S;6;66%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;E;2;78%;73%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;41;Couple of t-storms;57;40;ESE;8;69%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;Mostly sunny;87;73;SSW;4;73%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;S;8;71%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;63;46;Partial sunshine;61;48;WSW;5;65%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;56;41;Showers around;44;38;W;13;83%;83%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sunshine;69;51;Periods of sun, nice;74;55;ENE;4;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;88;75;A shower or two;87;75;SSW;6;72%;74%;8

Madrid, Spain;Cooler;52;33;Partly sunny;53;39;SW;8;64%;37%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;85;80;A shower in places;86;80;NE;7;68%;73%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;83;76;Partial sunshine;84;76;ENE;5;77%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;72;Mainly cloudy;86;74;ENE;7;63%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;79;57;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;SSE;9;55%;9%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;71;48;Mostly sunny;67;45;NNE;6;36%;27%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;62;Afternoon showers;78;62;NNW;6;68%;84%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. snow;33;32;Occasional rain;39;36;SSW;8;92%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;86;74;Mostly sunny;86;74;ENE;13;61%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;74;64;Mostly cloudy;73;61;ENE;9;61%;29%;4

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-3;-14;Sunny and very cold;-4;-15;N;3;62%;38%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;36;30;Partly sunny;33;30;S;6;57%;58%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Hazy sunshine;86;68;NNE;6;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;82;57;A stray t-shower;83;59;NW;8;43%;55%;8

New York, United States;Very cold;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;WNW;18;38%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A little rain;58;46;Mostly sunny;62;42;W;9;68%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-1;-10;Partly sunny;0;-7;SSE;5;96%;35%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A touch of rain;51;37;Partial sunshine;47;37;WNW;10;52%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;30;28;Snow to rain;37;22;SSW;9;78%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and frigid;-4;-19;Turning out cloudy;-3;-19;NNW;7;64%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;SE;6;72%;55%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;82;74;A few showers;84;74;NW;8;81%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;82;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;E;8;80%;69%;8

Paris, France;A little rain;57;42;Periods of rain;48;39;WNW;13;63%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;93;66;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;SE;12;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;71;NNE;9;51%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;102;77;Some sun;92;78;ESE;7;70%;43%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;88;67;A shower in spots;89;69;ESE;5;50%;48%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds, not as cool;54;42;Partly sunny;45;36;SSW;12;61%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;36;10;Plenty of sunshine;35;11;NW;4;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;49;Periods of rain;64;52;SSW;8;70%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;67;50;Sunny;66;45;ENE;7;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;80;Sun and clouds;88;79;ENE;9;65%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;24;20;Sunshine and cold;25;20;E;4;57%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow to rain;33;32;A little rain;43;37;SSW;10;96%;86%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;9;71%;57%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;77;48;Sunny and very warm;81;52;SSW;6;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;59;48;A shower;59;43;NNW;9;74%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;35;29;A little wintry mix;37;35;S;10;62%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sunshine;58;48;Partly sunny;60;51;ENE;6;71%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;74;66;Partial sunshine;77;63;ENE;11;69%;15%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in spots;84;74;E;13;67%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;N;7;71%;12%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;35;Sunny and nice;76;37;W;3;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Downpours;81;57;Partly sunny;82;58;SW;7;48%;63%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;Partly sunny;83;70;N;6;73%;36%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;58;42;Partly sunny;59;46;S;6;77%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog, then sun;44;33;Increasing clouds;45;34;NNE;5;80%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;NNW;4;35%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;50;37;Partly sunny;52;39;ESE;7;55%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;80;75;Showers and t-storms;84;77;NNW;8;81%;92%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;42;30;Clouds and sun, mild;50;32;SSE;5;74%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;84;76;Partly sunny;84;76;ENE;9;68%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;38;36;Spotty showers;40;37;WSW;4;91%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;77;71;Sunshine and warmer;85;70;S;10;59%;31%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and misty;63;59;Cloudy;68;62;E;13;64%;22%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;32;30;A touch of rain;41;38;SSW;12;83%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;57;32;Partial sunshine;52;32;NE;5;44%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;58;39;A few showers;49;40;NNW;5;83%;93%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;61;44;Turning cloudy, mild;61;45;NE;5;25%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;65;53;Afternoon showers;62;57;W;8;66%;98%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;54;34;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SSE;3;48%;64%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;43;36;Sunshine and milder;53;37;NNW;7;59%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;8;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;3;NNW;16;69%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly cloudy;68;53;NW;9;69%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny;65;51;W;15;69%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-18;Cold with clearing;2;-18;NNW;9;69%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;40;30;Clearing;42;34;NNE;2;54%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;55;34;A bit of rain;50;33;W;8;68%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;ENE;4;53%;21%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning snow showers;35;32;A little rain;42;34;SW;10;73%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;41;37;A shower in the a.m.;48;31;SSW;9;85%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;69;61;Mostly cloudy;69;62;N;6;79%;41%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;95;72;Nice with sunshine;88;69;NNW;6;58%;31%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;47;32;A shower in places;43;28;N;2;62%;89%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit