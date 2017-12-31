Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 31, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;31;24;A shower in places;31;24;SSW;9;73%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;N;4;72%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;15;6;Rain and drizzle;12;4;W;12;82%;54%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;21;12;Mostly sunny;15;11;WSW;19;65%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;13;5;Spotty showers;8;5;NW;26;85%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;A little snow;0;-2;NE;14;79%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;20;5;Some sun, pleasant;18;5;SE;10;35%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder this morning;-4;-19;Mostly sunny;-10;-21;SE;9;84%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;35;24;Rain and a t-storm;31;22;N;14;79%;84%;6

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;14;5;Mostly sunny;16;8;SSW;9;59%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;22;18;A shower;24;18;N;16;69%;85%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunlit and pleasant;25;13;Cooler with a shower;18;7;SW;14;58%;59%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;E;9;77%;84%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;E;5;56%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Partly sunny;31;21;ENE;12;59%;17%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;17;7;Breezy with sunshine;15;9;WNW;30;52%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;5;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;ENE;7;16%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;10;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;4;ESE;6;74%;65%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;11;8;Spotty showers;9;5;SSW;18;64%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;19;9;Occasional rain;18;9;NW;10;74%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;W;10;63%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;11;1;Spotty showers;8;2;ESE;9;84%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, breezy, mild;14;5;Afternoon rain;7;4;WNW;19;72%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;7;-1;Sunny and mild;10;1;NE;6;73%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;8;1;Spotty showers;8;2;N;9;77%;70%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;26;20;Partly sunny;25;18;E;14;60%;26%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;29;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SSE;8;50%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;0;WNW;13;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;18;11;Sun and clouds;18;11;W;19;52%;27%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;22;16;Partly sunny;21;15;S;20;52%;28%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;27;21;Brief p.m. showers;27;21;ENE;6;66%;84%;6

Chennai, India;A brief a.m. shower;31;22;A passing shower;31;22;NE;12;74%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-11;-21;Mostly sunny;-15;-20;W;19;68%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Partial sunshine;31;23;NNE;13;68%;29%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with rain;6;5;A little rain;6;2;SW;19;80%;63%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny;25;20;NNE;16;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Freezing drizzle;1;-9;Partly sunny;-2;-7;NE;14;35%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NNE;19;73%;55%;4

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;22;7;Hazy sunshine;21;7;NW;6;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Much colder;-5;-13;Partly sunny, cold;2;-9;ENE;10;43%;4%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSW;6;60%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;33;23;A t-storm or two;32;24;NW;6;73%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;8;3;Partly sunny;8;3;W;38;81%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;0;NNE;11;19%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;NW;9;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;20;15;Low clouds;21;17;SSE;5;72%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A thunderstorm;28;16;NNE;9;67%;72%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;27;18;NNE;8;59%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;A little snow;3;3;SSW;20;90%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;22;Nice with some sun;32;22;SSE;7;58%;42%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;21;15;Mostly sunny;21;16;E;14;57%;13%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;NE;11;57%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;ENE;7;46%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;21;4;Hazy sunshine;21;4;NNE;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Mostly sunny;11;6;S;14;77%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;25;Sunny intervals;33;24;SSW;12;66%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NNW;21;60%;21%;1

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;31;14;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;SSW;14;22%;0%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;12;-5;Sunny and mild;13;-6;WNW;5;16%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;10;Hazy sun;27;10;N;6;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;4;Mostly sunny;19;2;SE;6;59%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;12;N;29;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;4;2;Decreasing clouds;5;3;S;12;78%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Some sun, a shower;31;23;NNE;8;55%;42%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SW;8;73%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;S;9;66%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;E;4;78%;73%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;5;Couple of t-storms;14;5;ESE;13;69%;80%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;SSW;7;73%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;S;12;71%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Partial sunshine;16;9;WSW;8;65%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;13;5;Showers around;7;3;W;21;83%;83%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sunshine;21;10;Periods of sun, nice;23;13;ENE;7;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;SSW;10;72%;74%;8

Madrid, Spain;Cooler;11;1;Partly sunny;11;4;SW;14;64%;37%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;27;A shower in places;30;27;NE;11;68%;73%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Partial sunshine;29;24;ENE;8;77%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;22;Mainly cloudy;30;23;ENE;11;63%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;SSE;15;55%;9%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;22;9;Mostly sunny;19;7;NNE;10;36%;27%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Afternoon showers;26;17;NNW;10;68%;84%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. snow;1;0;Occasional rain;4;2;SSW;13;92%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;21;61%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;23;18;Mostly cloudy;23;16;ENE;15;61%;29%;4

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-19;-25;Sunny and very cold;-20;-26;N;5;62%;38%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;-1;Partly sunny;1;-1;S;10;57%;58%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Hazy sunshine;30;20;NNE;10;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;14;A stray t-shower;28;15;NW;12;43%;55%;8

New York, United States;Very cold;-7;-12;Plenty of sunshine;-7;-10;WNW;29;38%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A little rain;14;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;W;14;68%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-19;-23;Partly sunny;-18;-22;SSE;8;96%;35%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A touch of rain;10;3;Partial sunshine;9;3;WNW;17;52%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;-1;-2;Snow to rain;3;-6;SSW;15;78%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and frigid;-20;-28;Turning out cloudy;-20;-28;NNW;11;64%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;SE;9;72%;55%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;28;24;A few showers;29;23;NW;13;81%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;28;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;E;13;80%;69%;8

Paris, France;A little rain;14;6;Periods of rain;9;4;WNW;21;63%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;SE;19;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;NNE;14;51%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;39;25;Some sun;33;25;ESE;12;70%;43%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;31;20;A shower in spots;32;21;ESE;8;50%;48%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds, not as cool;12;6;Partly sunny;7;2;SSW;20;61%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;2;-12;Plenty of sunshine;1;-12;NW;6;36%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;10;Periods of rain;18;11;SSW;12;70%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;20;10;Sunny;19;7;ENE;12;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;Sun and clouds;31;26;ENE;14;65%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;-5;-7;Sunshine and cold;-4;-7;E;6;57%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow to rain;1;0;A little rain;6;3;SSW;17;96%;86%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;15;71%;57%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;25;9;Sunny and very warm;27;11;SSW;10;21%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;15;9;A shower;15;6;NNW;14;74%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;2;-2;A little wintry mix;3;1;S;17;62%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sunshine;14;9;Partly sunny;16;10;ENE;9;71%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;23;19;Partial sunshine;25;17;ENE;18;69%;15%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;29;23;E;20;67%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;N;11;71%;12%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;1;Sunny and nice;25;3;W;5;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Downpours;27;14;Partly sunny;28;14;SW;11;48%;63%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;28;21;N;9;73%;36%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;15;6;Partly sunny;15;8;S;9;77%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog, then sun;7;0;Increasing clouds;7;1;NNE;9;80%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;NNW;6;35%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny;11;4;ESE;11;55%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;27;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;NNW;13;81%;92%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;6;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;10;0;SSE;8;74%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;ENE;15;68%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;3;2;Spotty showers;4;3;WSW;7;91%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;25;22;Sunshine and warmer;29;21;S;17;59%;31%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and misty;17;15;Cloudy;20;17;E;20;64%;22%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;0;-1;A touch of rain;5;3;SSW;19;83%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;14;0;Partial sunshine;11;0;NE;8;44%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;14;4;A few showers;9;4;NNW;9;83%;93%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;16;7;Turning cloudy, mild;16;7;NE;8;25%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;12;Afternoon showers;17;14;W;13;66%;98%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;12;1;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SSE;5;48%;64%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little rain;6;2;Sunshine and milder;12;3;NNW;12;59%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;-13;-18;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-16;NNW;25;69%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;NW;15;69%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;18;10;W;23;69%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-18;-28;Cold with clearing;-16;-28;NNW;14;69%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;5;-1;Clearing;6;1;NNE;4;54%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;13;1;A bit of rain;10;1;W;12;68%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;ENE;6;53%;21%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning snow showers;2;0;A little rain;6;1;SW;17;73%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;5;3;A shower in the a.m.;9;-1;SSW;14;85%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;16;Mostly cloudy;21;17;N;10;79%;41%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;35;22;Nice with sunshine;31;21;NNW;10;58%;31%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;8;0;A shower in places;6;-2;N;3;62%;89%;2

